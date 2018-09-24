Three people hospitalized after stabbing in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Oregon state police responded to reports of stabbing on Highway 140 on Monday afternoon.
Troopers say they don’t have a lot of details about who is the suspect, and why the stabbing happened, but they do have seven people being held for questioning.
When OSP arrived on Highway 140 near mile marker four, they say they detained several people that were still in a van on the side of the road.
They say, those weren’t the only people who were involved, and were able to detain the rest of the people shortly after.
At this time, troopers are unsure if the van belongs to the suspect of the victim.
Three people were taken to Rogue Regional Medical Center for injuries. Troopers say a person of interest in the case has been contacted.
Oregon State Police is handling the case with the help of Jackson County Sheriffs Office.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring updates.
