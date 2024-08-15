Three people rescued after boat catches fire off the coast of Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Three people are being treated at a California hospital after their boat caught fire just off the coast of Brookings Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the three individuals were rescued from the water by a nearby Good Samaritan charter vessel approximately 50 miles off the coast.

The Coast Guard then transferred the survivors to a lifeboat and brought them to the Chetco River Coast Guard Station.

One person had to be airlifted but the USCG says all three ended up being taken to a hospital in San Francisco.

The incident is being investigated as a Serious Marine Accident.

