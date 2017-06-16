Three people survive high speed crash, fire

New Hope, Ore.- Jaynes Drive in rural Josephine County was shut down briefly Friday afternoon after a crash involving two cars.
According to Rural Metro Fire, the crash was a high speed rear-end collision between two vehicles. It happened just after noon Friday on Jaynes Dr. at Detrick Dr.
When emergency crews arrived, they found one vehicle on its side and blocking traffic, and another car in the brush on fire.
Firefighters and medics worked together to help the three people involved in the crash, while also containing the fire so it didn’t spread to nearby grasslands.
Two people involved in the crash were taken to Asante Three Rivers Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The third person wasn’t hurt.
Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.