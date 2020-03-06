Three people tested for COVID-19 in Shasta, Del Norte Counties

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – People are actively being tested for COVID-19 in Shasta and Del Norte Counties.
Shasta County Health and Human Services said they’re working with local doctors to test two patients who met the criteria for possible novel coronavirus infections.
“Both individuals are receiving the appropriate level of care for their specific situations,” county HHS officials said. “These tests are the first of likely more tests that will occur should patients meet the criteria of risk, and HHSA has a thorough response plan.”
Official lab results are pending in the cases and necessary precautions are being taken to limit the risk to the public, HHS said.
In Del Norte County, one person is being monitored and tested for COVID-19. Officials say the risk to the general public is low and there are several ongoing investigations to learn more about this particular case.