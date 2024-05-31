Three Rivers Health Center to hold grand opening in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Confederate Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) are opening a new health clinic and pharmacy in Coos Bay.

Located on South Wall Street, the tribes are holding a grand opening event for the Three Rivers Health Center on Saturday.

The celebration is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities, meet-and-greet with staff, and a cultural performance. All of which will be followed by an official ribbon cutting.

According to a spokesperson for the tribes, “this event marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare services to CTCLUSI tribal members and the local community.”

The health center and pharmacy are currently serving tribal members and will begin seeing the public on July 1.

To learn more, or to enroll as a new patient, head to the Three Rivers website.

