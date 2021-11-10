Three suspects arrested for robbing a Medford 7-Eleven

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Medford convenience store.

The Medford Police Department said at about 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, three suspects entered a 7-Eleven convenience store on East McAndrews Avenue near Providence Medford Medical Center and stole beer and cigarettes.

As they were leaving the store on foot, a clerk followed them into the parking lot and one of the suspects fired several rounds at the employee, MPD said. Nobody was struck.

After the incident, police deployed K-9 “Bones” to track the suspects.

Bones led officers to a nearby home in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. In the backyard, all three suspects were found and arrested.

MPD said the suspects were staying at the home where they were found.

They were identified as 22-year-old Russell Beau West, 18-year-old Chance Christian Hanh, and 18-year-old Alexander Tony Shirmand.

MPD provided the following list of charges:

West:

Parole Violation – Robbery 2 nd Degree

Degree Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Theft 3 rd Degree

Degree Disorderly Conduct

Harassment

Hahn:

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Resisting Arrest

Theft 3 rd Degree

Degree Unlawful carry / conceal of a Firearm

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Shirmard:

Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1 st Degree

Degree Attempted Assault 1 st Degree

Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Menacing

Theft 3