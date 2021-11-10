Three suspects arrested for robbing a Medford 7-Eleven

MEDFORD, Ore. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Medford convenience store.
The Medford Police Department said at about 2:19 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, three suspects entered a 7-Eleven convenience store on East McAndrews Avenue near Providence Medford Medical Center and stole beer and cigarettes.
As they were leaving the store on foot, a clerk followed them into the parking lot and one of the suspects fired several rounds at the employee, MPD said. Nobody was struck.
After the incident, police deployed K-9 “Bones” to track the suspects.
Bones led officers to a nearby home in the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue. In the backyard, all three suspects were found and arrested.
MPD said the suspects were staying at the home where they were found.
They were identified as 22-year-old Russell Beau West, 18-year-old Chance Christian Hanh, and 18-year-old Alexander Tony Shirmand.
MPD provided the following list of charges:
West:
- Parole Violation – Robbery 2nd Degree
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree
- Theft 3rd Degree
- Disorderly Conduct
- Harassment
Hahn:
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Resisting Arrest
- Theft 3rd Degree
- Unlawful carry / conceal of a Firearm
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Shirmard:
- Robbery 1st Degree
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree
- Attempted Assault 1st Degree
- Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Menacing
- Theft 3