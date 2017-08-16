Three teens reported missing in Del Norte County

Del Norte County, Calif. – Police in northern California are trying to locate three missing teens.
According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, Breannah Kelly, Braydan Teague and Cody Dickinson may be traveling together in a 2003 silver Kia Optima with a dent near the left side rear wheel.
The sheriff’s office offered the following descriptions of the teens:
Breannah Kelly is 16 years old, 5’03’ tall, about 152 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Braydan Teague is 16 years old, 5’10” tall, about 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Cody Dickinson is 15 years old, 6’02” tall, about 200 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the three missing juveniles should contact the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office at 707-464-4191.