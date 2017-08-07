Thunderstorms could harm fire suppression efforts

Crater Lake Nat’l Park, Ore. – Crews continue to fight a fire burning near Crater Lake Monday.
According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the growth of the Spruce Lake Fire is slowing thanks to cooler temperatures.
However, expected thunderstorms in the area this week pose a challenge to the suppression efforts.
Lightning could force crews to stop work on the ground and allow the fire to spread.
Other fires could be sparked by strikes.
So far, the fire has burned 5,300 acres and is 13% contained.
A Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice is in place for Crater Lake’s Rim Village and park headquarters.
SCOFMP said air levels are forecasted to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in Crater Lake National Park due to smoke in the area.
West Rim Drive and several trails will be closed until further notice, including a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail.
For latest trail closures, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5450/