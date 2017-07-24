Thunderstorms sparking fires in S. Oregon

Lakeview, Ore. – Lightning strikes are causing numerous fires in the Lakeview area.
In the past 24 hours, 15 new fires have been confirmed, all originating from lighting strikes.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) said crews are responding to fires and watching for new starts as a thunderstorm moves through the area.
The largest of those is the Coglan Buttes Fire, which was reported at 90 acres as of noon Monday.
Crews are also responding to the newly-sparked Fish Fire, which is causing smoke visible east of Lakeview. That fire is about 75 acres.
Firefighters said lightning activity is expected to remain high in the area through Tuesday.