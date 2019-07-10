Ticker tape parade held for U.S. women’s national team

New York City hosted a ticker-tape parade for the world champs. It’s the first time confetti has fallen from the sky in celebration since 2015 when the U.S. women last won the World Cup.
The triumphant team has dominated soccer, securing four of the eight titles awarded since the tournament began in 1991, twice as many as any other country.
U.S. women’s soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe said, “Be more, be better, be bigger than you’ve ever been before. If this team is any representation of what you can be when you do that.”
But their battles go beyond the field. In March, members of the team filed a lawsuit saying they’ve shown the same skill as the men but played more games, generated more money, and performed better all while receiving a fraction of the pay.
U.S women’s soccer midfielder Kelley O’Hara said, “I think this win was another step in the right direction and just shows that we do deserve it.”
After their commanding World Cup performance, this chant reverberated through the crowd: “Equal pay! Equal pay!”
Rapinoe said, “It’s really more about the investment in the game. Is the investment equal?”
As the team waits to mediate their suit with the U.S Soccer Federation, they celebrate their massive victory with fans in New York and the nation.