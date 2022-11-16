Tickets go on sale for OSF’s 2023 season

ASHLAND, Ore. – Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s 2023 season.

OSF says the season has plenty of offerings, from Shakespearean classics like Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night, to more modern favorites like Rent and The Three Musketeers.

Tickets start at just $35. You can purchase them online or directly at OSF’s box office.

KOBI-TV NBC5 recently caught up with OSF Artistic Director Nataki Garrett in a Five on 5 interTickeview. She said, “We know that there is a commitment in this community to keep this theater and this amazing work that we’re doing going and I’m committed to continuing its legacy of bold and innovative storytelling through Quills Fest which is the cornerstone of our digital stage. And it’s back for a second year and also just inviting our audiences back for our in-person work.”

And don’t forget, this current season still isn’t over. “It’s Christmas, Carol” is still on sale right now, opening November 23.

Learn more at http://www.osfashland.org