Tigard couple allegedly ‘chained up’ and abused child, investigators say

TIGARD, Ore. (KGW) — Detectives arrested a Tigard couple on Wednesday after they allegedly abused and “chained up” a child in their home over a period of nearly a year, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old Ana M. Miranda and her husband, 74-year-old Charles “Randy” Ward were indicted on multiple charges Wednesday, including first-degree criminal mistreatment.

On April 26, detectives with the department’s violent crimes unit were called to investigate suspected child abuse in a home in Tigard after receiving disturbing reports.

The information at the time alleged that a child was being chained up in the home for more than 12 hours daily, in addition to verbal abuse, strangulation, hitting, kicking and derogatory slurs toward the child.

The abuse had gone on for nearly a year and was allegedly triggered by the child “taking drinks and food from the kitchen,” according to the WSCO.

“These crimes in themselves, these circumstances are horrific,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny DiPietro. “Let’s be honest, they shock the conscious.”

After interviewing witnesses, detectives were able to gain a search warrant for the home and found evidence that corroborated the abuse allegations. At the time the couple was arrested on first-degree criminal mistreatment charges.

Detectives later learned that Miranda had allegedly assaulted other children in her care within the home over the span of several years, WCSO said. The couple had lived with nine children and two young adults. Investigators would not specify the connection between the victims and the adults but said the children were not part of the foster care system.

“Our goal here is to protect the victim and victims as much as possible,” said DiPietro. “This is horrific what they’ve had to go through so any more trauma; we’ll do anything and everything we can to protect them.”

On Wednesday, a Washington County grand jury charged Miranda with eight counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count each of strangulation, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The jury charged Ward with four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

“We’re trying to figure out what else could have happened in that home and if anyone else was hurt, abused or had any similar circumstances happen,” said DiPietro.