Tigard Library closed Sunday, Pride event canceled due to threats

TIGARD, Ore. — Officials with the city of Tigard canceled a Pride Month event scheduled for the Tigard Public Library on Sunday and shut the building down for the day due to threats of violence.

The library was scheduled to host a “ Drag Queen Storytime” event on Sunday, June 11. The library and the Tigard Police Department made almost identical statements about the decision to cancel:

“Drag Queen Storytime at Tigard Public Library on Sunday, June 11, 2023 is cancelled, due to repeated threats of violence and information indicating the safety of our community may be jeopardized. Out of an abundance of caution, the library will also be closed to the public for the day.”

The library went on to say this:

“We value the safety of the kids, families, and all patrons who rely on the Tigard Public Library to be an inclusive and welcoming place. Our vision as a city is to be an equitable place where all can participate and prosper, and the City of Tigard will continue to work towards that goal.”

KGW reached out to the library for more information. They confirmed that the event had been sponsored by the city as one of many Pride Month activities. They declined to make any further statements for the time being.

Last month, Atkinson Elementary School in Southeast Portland canceled a planned after-school LGBTQ+ Pride event for similar reasons.