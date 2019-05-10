Tiki Lodge Motel murder suspect indicted by grand jury

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at a Medford motel was formally indicted Friday.
The Medford Police Departments said at 4:38 a.m. on May 3, they responded to a disturbance at the Tiki Lodge Motel near downtown Medford.
When officers arrived, they tried to enter room number 111. Nobody responded, so they forced entry as they heard someone escaping through a back bathroom window.
Inside the room, officers found a dead woman with evidence of a violent struggle. The woman was later identified as 23-year-old Sierra Bree Clemens from Grass Valley, California.
After more officers arrived at the scene, they were able to locate a man hiding behind a dumpster at a business in the 500 block of North Bartlett Street. He was arrested with the aid of a police K9.
The man was later identified as Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on one charge of murder, aggravated murder and robbery.
On May 7, investigators said they determined Clemens died from multiple stab wounds. Police believe they recovered a knife used in the murder.
After hearing from eight witnesses during two hours of testimony, a grand jury indicted Graham-Yaeger on all charges on May 10.
The investigation is ongoing. Police believe with Graham-Yaeger behind bars, there is no further risk to the public.