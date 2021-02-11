Home
Tiki Lodge Motel murder suspect pleads ‘guilty’

Murder suspect Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local man charged with the murder of a 23-year-old in Medford pleaded guilty.

Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger was accused of murdering Sierra Bree Clemens in a violent struggle at the Tiki Lodge Motel in Medford. 

It happened in May of 2019.

The investigation revealed Clemens died from multiple stab wounds.

Graham-Yaeger was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts including aggravated murder, murder, robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Ahead of a planned May 2021 trial, Yaeger pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree murder on February 10, 2021. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Judge Timothy Barnack sentenced Graham-Yaeger to life in prison with a 25-year mandatory minimum.

