Tiki Lodge murder suspect back in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local man accused of killing a 23-year-old at a Medford motel faced a judge on Monday.
Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger is accused of murdering Sierra Bree Clemens in a violent struggle at the Tiki Lodge Motel in Medford.
It happened on May 3rd.
The investigation revealed Clemens died from multiple stab wounds.
The 33-year-old was previously indicted by a grand jury on three charges: aggravated murder, murder, and robbery.
The new indictment includes two new charges: unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.
His attorney pleaded “not guilty” on the two new charges. Yeager previously pleaded “not guilty” to the others.
His next court date is in August.
