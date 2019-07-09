Home
Tiki Lodge murder suspect back in court

Tiki Lodge murder suspect back in court

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local man accused of killing a 23-year-old at a Medford motel faced a judge on Monday.

Justin Lee Graham-Yaeger is accused of murdering Sierra Bree Clemens in a violent struggle at the Tiki Lodge Motel in Medford.

It happened on May 3rd.

The investigation revealed Clemens died from multiple stab wounds.

The 33-year-old was previously indicted by a grand jury on three charges: aggravated murder, murder, and robbery.

The new indictment includes two new charges: unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

His attorney pleaded “not guilty” on the two new charges. Yeager previously pleaded “not guilty” to the others.

His next court date is in August.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »