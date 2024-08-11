Tiller Trail Fire in Douglas County over 1k acres, prompting evacuations

TILLER, Ore.- A new fire Douglas County that started at an estimated 50 acres is now estimated to be between 1000 and 1500 acres.

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies responded to the Tiller Trail Fire near the 28000 Block of Tiller Trail Highway around 3:00 p.m.

The fire was initially fast moving and quickly growing due to brush and light fuels.

Crews also discovered a fully engulfed barn.

Now that the fire is estimated to be over 1000 acres, evacuation notices have been filed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“You are now in a Level 3 GO NOW evacuation notice. This means that there is significant danger in the area, and it is being advised that you evacuate your home and leave your home immediately,” DCSO Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said.

Level 3 GO NOW Evacuation notices are in place for all residents on Crume Ranch Lane and Devil’s Knob Road.

An emergency evacuation shelter has been set up at Canyonville School on 124 N. Main St.

Stay up to date on evacuation information at dcso.com.

