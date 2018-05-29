Tim Doney named new Talent Police Chief

TALENT, Ore. –The Talent Police Department has hired Tim Doney as its new Police Chief. Doney was formerly a Deputy Chief at the Medford Police Department, and most recently Chief of the Springfield Police Department.
Current Chief Curtis Whipple is retiring after 29 years in law enforcement. He oversaw the hiring process.
“Tim has a great relationship with the Rogue Valley, he was at Medford PD for over 20 years, he left there to become the Chief of Police for Springfield PD, he was there for about two and a half years, so his desire was to come back to the Rogue Valley,” Whipple said.
The department began looking for a new Chief in early Spring. Whipple said law enforcement from the Southern Oregon and across the country applied. After narrowing it down to eight candidates, Doney was selected. His first day will be Friday, June 1.
