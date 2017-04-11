Timber growth gives Josephine Co. boost

Grants Pass, Ore., — Josephine County manages about 30 thousand acres of forest land.
After a recent survey of growth, the county learned there’s more tree growth than it realized.
That means when it comes time to harvest the timber, there’s a lot more money coming in- as much as 700 thousand.
Normally the money from the harvests go into a general found for the county.
But now – Commissioner Simon Hare wants to do something different with the extra revenue.
“The board is looking at dedicating those to a very specific purpose and need in our community – which is youth shelter facilities.”
The money from the harvest alone isn’t enough to re-open both the youth shelter and the detention center which closed in 2014.
That’s where the levy comes in.
Voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to reopen the detention center.
If the levy passes, thanks to timber payments, the shelter would be a bonus for voters.
If the levy doesn’t pass – Hare says they aren’t sure what they will do with the extra money.