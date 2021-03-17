Tinder to let you run background checks on dates

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) — Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder Date? The online dating site is integrating a background check feature later this year.
It will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records like arrests, reports of violence, abuse, and restraining orders.
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.
They just need a first name and phone number or a full name.
Testing the new feature will take place in the coming months.
Match Group, Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms OK Cupid, Hinge, and Match.