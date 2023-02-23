TMB Racing abandons ‘The Flying Lark’ in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass-based TMB Racing has confirmed it has backed out of its lease with Josephine County for the Flying Lark restaurant.

TMB Racing is owned by Dutch Bros co-founder Travis Boersma.

He wanted to put “historic horse racing” machines, or “HHRs,” in the restaurant. But the Oregon Department of Justice released an opinion saying the Flying Lark would operate as an illegal casino with HHRs because the games are based on chance and not skill, putting the long-term future of the Flying Lark into doubt.

In a statement, Boersma said, “After more than a year of discussions with various businesses, tribes, and financial experts, I’ve made the difficult decision to officially hand over the Flying Lark building to Josephine County. It’s my hope the asset can be of great value to the community. By terminating the lease, the county is able to exercise its strength in determining the next tenant. This puts the county in the position to gain meaningful income and create a space that benefits Grants Pass and everyone in southern Oregon.”