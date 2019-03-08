Home
Todd Wilcox sentenced to life in prison

Todd Wilcox sentenced to life in prison

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. —  The man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2016 was sentenced to life in prison today.

In February, Todd Wilcox was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Alexis Lynn Stormo. With the life sentence, Wilcox has no possibility of parole for 25 years. He was also ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »