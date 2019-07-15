Tool thefts on the rise in Grants Pass, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass said they’ve seen an increase in tool thefts within the city.
Police said since May 1, they’ve had 20 tool thefts, which each case varying from $500 to $4,000.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, most of the thefts are from job sites, unlocked sheds and pickup truck beds.
Police aren’t sure if the thefts are related to one another.
“We would like to remind citizens to never leave tools unattended, and to ensure areas where tools are kept are secure. It is also a good idea to store picture and serial numbers of tools and other high-value items.”