WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The United States has killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan. That’s according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

Zawahiri just turned 71 years old.

At one point, he acted as Osama bin Laden’s personal physician.

The U.S. government has not yet confirmed his death.

However, President Biden is set to speak at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 PST) Monday and the White House says his remarks will be about “a successful counterterrorism operation” against al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

The president will speak outdoors from the Blue Room balcony at the White House as he deals with a rebound case of COVID-19.