100-year old tree topples onto parked car in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Heavy snow and rain likely contributed to a 100-year old tree falling onto a parked car in Grants Pass.
The mimosa tree fell around 5 p.m. Tuesday trapping the car underneath.
Work crews responded Wednesday morning to cut up and remove the tree.
No injuries were reported but the neighbor’s car did suffer some damage to its roof.
“It’s really wet and the heavy snow yesterday just caused the tree to go over,” said Will Danielson with Advanced Tree Service & Landscaping. “With the dampness of the ground as wet as it is right now, there’s going to be a lot more in the next couple days,” he said.
Work crews said they are working to get it all cleaned up by tonight.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]