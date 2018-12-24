12 drivers arrested during DUII patrols in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police arrested 12 drivers for DUII last night as a part of a high visibility saturation patrol to detect and arrest impaired drivers.
This was apart of a joint effort with the assistance from Oregon State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Talent Police Department and Central Point Police Department. 14 officers were on the streets of the city Saturday evening and arrested those drivers between the hours of 9 P.M. and 3 A.M. According to police, drunk driving crashes killed 10,874 people last year.
Medford police want to encourage drivers to make safe and smart choices during the holiday season, and not to drive while impaired by alcohol or other substances.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.