12th Annual Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Fall has arrived and with it comes a little taste of Germany.
Preparations are underway in Jacksonville for the 12th annual Oktoberfest this weekend.
The family-friendly event includes a mix of live music, food, dancing, and local and statewide brews.
A wiener dog competition is a new addition this year which includes a race, costume contest, and even a prize for the longest dog.
“Come on out and join us, we have something for everyone here,” Tawny Westphalen, an organizer said. “You can come to make your first Oktoberfest memories or build on years past.”
The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Schoolhaus Brewhaus in Jacksonville.
For the full schedule of events, visit jvilleoktoberfest.com/schedule-of-events/
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]