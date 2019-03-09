15th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival kicks off this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. — It’s time for one of the sweetest festivals of the year. The Oregon Chocolate Festival is celebrating its 15th year this weekend.
The festival kicks off Friday with a Chocolate Makers Wine Dinner and Social Hour Party in the Cosmos. Both events are sold out but there will be festivities happening all day Saturday and Sunday.
Chocolate lovers will be able to enjoy chef demonstrations, dessert contest, chocolate & wine pairings and much more. A 5k and 10k run/walk is scheduled on Sunday at Emigrant Lake.
“There will be exhibitors from Oregon, California, first time from Idaho, from Utah and so it’s just a great opportunity for southern Oregon and beyond to experience everything that you can imagine about chocolate,” event organizer Karolina Lavagnino said.
Festival tickets will be available at the door for $20 dollars each day or $30 for a two-day pass at the Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 8 years old and under are free.
The festival will donate 10% of the ticket sales to Asante Children’s Miracle Network and the Medford based Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
For more information on the schedule, you can visit this website.
