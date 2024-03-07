1919 Ashland Police Officer properly honored

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Police Department is honoring a line-of-duty death from 1919. They say Officer George Martin Lowe, age 54, died on March 3, 1919, after he was struck by a train while on a foot patrol in the railroad district.

Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara speculates that Officer Lowe’s accidental death was not considered a line-of-duty death 105 years ago.

Chief O’Meara says an additional star has now been added to the badge to honor the fallen officer.

It’s very important that each person who makes that ultimate sacrifice be honored and not be forgotten. So it’s important that we recognize and honor those that came before us that fell in the line-of-duty.

Chief O’Meara says he’s unsure if Officer Lowe has any living relatives, but if so, he says they’re always welcome to reach out.

