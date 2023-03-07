2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (NBC) – Two of the four Americans kidnapped in Mexico have reportedly been returned to U.S. soil.

Two ambulances crossed Veterans Bridge at the U.S./Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas Tuesday with a police escort.

They were apparently carrying the two victims who survived the kidnapping in Mexico, which was caught on video and widely shared.

One of the survivors was injured in the kidnapping while the other was said to be unharmed.

A source in Mexico told NBC affiliate WOAI that several raids were carried out in the town of Matamoros overnight, as officials searched for the missing American citizens.

The Tamaulipas attorney general and the Telemundo affiliate in Rio Grande KTLM have both confirmed that the two survivors were inside the ambulances. However, they could not confirm their identities.

Unfortunately, Mexican government officials confirmed Tuesday morning that the other two kidnapping victims did not survive the attack.