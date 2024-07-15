2024 Hidden Bottle Hunt comes to an end

OREGON – The 2024 Hidden Bottle Hunt is over and all six commemorative bottles have been found.

Every year the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which runs BottleDrop sites, holds the Hidden Bottle Hunt.

Those who figure out clues and find bottles hidden in zones across the state get to donate $1,000 to the charity of their choice. Think of it as similar to extreme geocaching.

Our area encompasses Zones 2 and 3. In Zone 2, the bottle was found in Corvallis at Bruce Starker Arts Park & Natural Area by Amber Kaney, including Vina, Edie, and Tommy Hefflinger of Oregon City. They will be donating $1,000 to the Portland Rose Festival Foundation.

Meanwhile, in Zone 3 the bottle was found right under a lot of our noses. It was found by Medford mother-daughter duo Caitlin Fernandez and her mother Bonnie in Ashland’s Lithia Park. They are giving $1,000 to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

For more information on this event visit and to see all of the winners visit the BottleDrop website here –> Hidden Bottle Hunt.

