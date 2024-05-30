2024 Medford graduates take a stroll down memory lane

MEDFORD, Ore – Class of 2024 graduates from North and South Medford High School, as well as Innovation Academy and Medford Online Academy got to participate in the annual Grad Walk Thursday.

Wearing their caps and gowns, seniors walked down the halls of elementary and middle schools they previously attended. Students, teachers, and faculty cheered them on while some seniors stopped to hug or high five.

Brooke Kilcollins, a North Medford High School senior fondly remembers when she was at Mcloughlin Middle School and the Grad Walk then.

In middle school I remember everyone walking down the hallways and I got to see them, and it was such a fun feeling to see actual high school graduates when I knew I was going to go to that high school. And just being like Oh wow, that’s going to be me. It’s really nostalgic and it’s a really nice feeling.

Nic Nagle, another senior from North Medford, also felt it was surreal to revisit past schools and see old friends, teachers, and staff.

It’s a little nerve wracking, cause you know, getting to see all your old teachers and what not as well as your fellow classmates, but also the same time it’s rewarding, you know. Cause you get that closure. You know, you are done with school, you don’t really got to stress about it, or worry about anything else.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. They all will be held at Spiegelberg Stadium.

Friday, May 31

o Innovation Academy & Medford Online Academy – gates Open at 5:30 p.m., ceremony Begins at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

o North Medford High Scholl Graduation – gates Open at 8:30 a.m., ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

o South Medford High School Graduation – gates Open at 11:15 a.m., ceremony begins at noon.

