2024 Rogue Broadband Brewfest kicks off at the Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The 2024 Rogue Broadband Brewfest kicked off at the Jackson County Expo Friday afternoon.

According to The Expo Manager Rob Holmbeck, there’s over 70 award-winning taps to choose from at the two-day long event, which is more than years prior.

But if beer isn’t your thing, there’s also wine and ciders, along with merch vendors and food trucks.

The fest also features great entertainment, like big screen TVs for college football and musical performances like The Elton John Experience.

“The Elton John Experience is the first time we’ve done something that big. We’re thinking it’s going to be a good-sized crowd tomorrow night just to come watch that. He’s a great entertainer, it’ll be a lot of fun,” Holmbeck said on Friday.

If you weren’t able to head over to the expo Friday, don’t worry!

The Brewfest will continue Saturday from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for five tastes and $30 for ten tastes.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.