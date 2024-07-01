2024 World Elk Calling Competition winner from Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. – A man from Vernonia, Oregon took home the top prize in an elk calling competition marking his first professional division title. Tony Gilbertson first picked up elk calling two decades ago.

The competition is convened by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) each year.

According to the RMEF, Gilbertson beat a 10-time champion and a two-time defending winner on his path to claiming the title.

His phenomenal elk call won him the top prize of $5,000, and his first professional title, the 2024 World Elk Calling Champ. He’s already looking ahead.

“You know some practicing and preparing to do before I go to that one because I have a big target on my back now,” said Gilbertson of future competitions.

Until the next competition, Gilbertson says he’s just going to enjoy hunting.

