2024 World’s Ugliest Dog winner from Coos Bay

PETALUMA, Cal. – It’s a face only a mother could love. ‘Wild Thing,’ this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog contest winner, is from Coos Bay.

It was announced Friday in Petaluma, California.

Wild Thing is finally taking home the trophy after competing five previous times. The $5,000 he’s receiving will surely buy him a lot of treats. He also gets to travel to New York City for a special appearance on NBC’s Today show.

The annual contest is an opportunity to raise awareness of animal rescue and adoptions, particularly for those dogs who are perfectly imperfect.

