“22 a Day is 22 Too Many” Golf Tournament at Stone Ridge

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — On Sunday, Stone Ridge Golf Club in Eagle Point saw a golf tournament to honor vets who have passed away by suicide.

The “22 a Day is 22 Too Many” tournament honors the heroes who were battling the fight within and brings awareness and prevention to suicide. Pictures of 17 vets were placed throughout the course, the youngest being 20 years old.

The overall cause of the tournament was to make sure vets who have difficulty asking for help and sharing their stories can do so freely without any judgment.

Some of the teams competing were comprised of all veterans, playing in honor of those lives that were lost. The connection between golf and veterans is deep, stretching far beyond just an activity for recreational fun.

“The golfing community is a really great community to embrace veterans. And coming out and playing is something that veterans do a lot. It’s outdoors, it’s an activity they can connect with because that’s really what we all need, is connection, belonging, and purpose. And I think golfing helps give us that,” said Tabitha Carlson with Jackson Care Connect.

Sign-ups for next year’s tournament will be available starting next week at Stone Ridge Golf Club.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.