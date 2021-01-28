2nd vaccination event in Jackson County requested by local healthcare providers

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Jackson County, Asante, and Providence have submitted a request to the state for assistance hosting a second drive-through vaccination event.
The county said another vaccination event will provide the second COVID-19 vaccine for the people who received their first dose last week at the Jackson County Expo.
According to the county, 7,200 people received the first doses of the vaccine over the three-day period. That exceeded its goal of 6,000.
In the meantime, the county said people vaccinated at the Expo should continue to schedule an appointment with Asante or Providence to receive their second vaccination through Asante’s website.