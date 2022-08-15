3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

Newsroom Staff
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KGW) — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they learned that several people were in the backyard of the home when an unknown person walked up and opened fire on the group.

Three males were struck and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

