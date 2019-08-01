30 year conviction for Shasta County murder

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A man convicted of murdering a 24-year-old will spend at least the next 30 years in prison.
The Shasta county D.A. announced the sentence for Kane Harrison. Back in February of 2017, police in Shasta county went on a search for Harrison after they found 24-year-old Randall Matsunaga dead at the Bixby Knolls mobile home park. He was shot in the chest. The D.A.’s office says the shooting was the result of an argument.
Harrison was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
