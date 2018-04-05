5.3 magnitude quake reported near L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC/CNN) – There are no reports of injuries or major damage after an Earthquake near Los Angeles.
Witnesses say they felt the ground shaking across the area Thursday afternoon.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 5.3 magnitude quake was centered in the ocean near Channel Islands.
Firefighters say they later inspected some of the key infrastructure in Los Angeles.
They say the transportation points, buildings, dams, and power lines surveyed are intact but some minor structural damage was reported on Channel Islands.