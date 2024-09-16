6th Annual Anime Convention coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — A popular anime convention is returning to Southern Oregon but to a new location.

It’s called Ani-Medford, like anime. Ani-Medford will be at Rogue X this year on September 21 and 22.

There will be tons of booths, vendors, and, of course, a cosplay contest. To top it all off, there will be appearances from a number of voice actors from popular anime series like Yu Gi Oh, Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, Spy x Family, and more.

Tickets start at $10 but kids under 12 get in for free. Head to their website to buy those tickets in advance.

