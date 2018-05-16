Grants Pass voters will decide on recreational marijuana tax

Grants Pass, Ore. – Grants Pass City Council approved the measure for a tax on marijuana, and it will be on the ballot for voters in November.
This referendum puts a three percent tax on all recreational marijuana. There is currently no city tax on the substance, but the city attorney said it is up to each city whether or not they want to tax the item.
Currently the state tax on marijuana is 17 percent, so if this measure goes through the total tax on marijuana will be 20 percent for dispensaries in just the Grants Pass area.
“It’s another revenue source almost every other city in the state that permits retail marijuana sales has the 3% tax on the books,” Mark Bartholomew, City Attorney said. “It helps offset the cost of administering and the added stress it may put on public safety.”
Right now, this tax is allowed by Oregon law, however city governments are required to pass it to the voters for the final decision.
The measure will be on the ballot during November for Grants Pass citizens to cast their opinions.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.