Fatal Stabbing in Selma

Selma, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Ray’s Food Place in Selma. When they arrived, they say they found one victim with fatal stab wounds. JCSO says they requested Oregon State Police Major Crimes to investigate the case.
Police say they have a person of interest in custody. This is still a ongoing investigation.
