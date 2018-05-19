Ashland music festival celebrates multiculturalism

ASHLAND, Ore.– People were getting their groove on in Ashland today – all to the tunes of various multicultural music.
The third annual Ashland World Music Festival brought in hundreds of people to the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park to enjoy food and live music.
The event featured a variety of artists including local choirs and mariachi and marimba bands.
The family-friendly event says it’s an opportunity for people to hear music not normally found in the valley. For locals such as Brian Luzny, it’s a chance to experience something new.
“It’s breaking down some old strongholds in the way I used to think,” said Luzny. “This is a really good step in the right direction, coming out here to the world festival and enjoying the people and thinking about different people and thinking about different cultures in different parts of the world.”
The festival featured around a dozen different acts. Organizers expect to return again next year.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.