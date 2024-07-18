8 new fires in Josephine county due to lightning

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – 8 new fires have sparked due to lightning in Josephine County this week.

Oregon Department of Forestry says the fires are burning on both sides of the lower Rogue River, Northwest of Galice.

Firefighters were able to reach 2 fires and attack them early this morning. According to ODF, the remaining 6 fires are almost impossible to access by road or on foot, due to the rough terrain.

It says the most beneficial tool is using aircraft to fight these fires. An additional helicopter was diverted from the Salt Creek fire and is working on these new fires.

“A lot of challenges with these fires and that’s typical of what we see with lightning fires is they will be really high points and really remote locations and so that a huge challenge for us on these incidents” said ODF South West Oregon district public information officer Natale Weber.

None of the fires saw substantial growth overnight, but ODF is concerned the hot weather will increase fire activity.

