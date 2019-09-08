Home
92 year old grandma ziplines for birthday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Grants Pass woman is celebrating her birthday with more than just a cake. 92-year-old Florence Behymer took the plunge zip-lining 300 feet above the ground Saturday.

Four of her daughters and four of her granddaughters spent the day with her zipping through the valley at Rogue Valley ZipLine Adventure.

The great great grandmother said zip lining was on her bucket list and this year for her birthday she did just that.

“It’s in my jeans that’s all I can say about my longevity,” Behymer said. “I am so blessed and I am one of the luckiest women in the world.”

She was born in Bend and delivered newspapers for 33 years. She has five children and has three great-great-grandchildren.

She said she may have plans to do skydiving next.

 

