95th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships kicks off this week

MEDFORD, Ore.- One of the biggest amateur match-play golf tournaments in the nation is back in the Rogue Valley.

Tuesday marked the start of qualifying rounds in the 95th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships (SOGC) at the Rogue Valley Country Club in east Medford.

The SOGC is the largest amateur match play tournament held on a single course nationwide.

Every year, golfers from around the country compete in the tournament culminating with the championship round on Labor Day. This year, there are 416 working to get into the weekend’s flights for bracket play.

Tracy Snyder, head golf pro at the Rogue Valley Country Club said, “for most of them, it’s the highlight of the year for them, as far as golf tournaments go. Being able to play with their friends, being able to go out and caddy for their friends, seeing people they haven’t seen all year long, and then the social side of it with the parties. That’s all a big thing with this event.”

Outside of the tournament, the event also features daily cocktail after-parties with a DJ on Wednesday and Thursday, a live band on Friday, and putting contest finals on Saturday.

The 18-hole bracket play matches will start on Thursday.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.