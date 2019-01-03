A class project shows Oregon DA’s are slacking

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Southern Oregon’s District Attorneys can follow the law, but other counties in Oregon apparently cannot.
According to the Daily Courier, a journalism professor at the University of Oregon told his investigative reporting class to request public record appeals for the past 5 years at every district attorney’s office in Oregon. State law says that the DA has to respond to the request within 5 business days. 6 counties including Klamath never replied to the students. Hood River County’s district attorney even ignored follow up emails asking why the students hadn’t gotten a response. But in Southern Oregon, Josephine, Jackson and Curry Counties all emailed back within 5 days.