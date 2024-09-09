“A Haunting on Mt. Ashland” this October

ASHLAND, Ore. — Mt. Ashland just wrapped up its summer activities. The ski area was only open for summer fun through Labor Day. But, the fun doesn’t stop there.

There’s a fall event you can look forward to. This first-of-its-kind spooky season event is called A Haunting on Mt. Ashland: The Abyss, and it’s planned for mid-October.

First, you can take a chairless ride up into the dark above scary creatures below. Then you will go down the hill on foot to find more mysteries.

Mt. Ashland says it will release more details as we get closer to October, including ticket information.

