ACCESS launches new disaster recovery housing assistance program

MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS is launching a new program to help those impacted by the 2020 wildfires.

The HARP or Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program is for those who lost their homes in the Almeda and south Obenchain fires and need help recovering.

Disaster recovery housing assistance is available through HARP and HARP can help with things like remaining repair costs, remaining costs to rebuild or replace your home, or fixes to a replacement home.

ACCESS says the first step is to fill out the eligibility questionnaire, which should take 15 to 30 minutes to complete.

For more information or to apply you can go to the HARP eligibility website or call 1-877-510-6800.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.